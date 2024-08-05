United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 1.2%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.80 and last traded at $126.55. 1,250,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,252,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 211,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 39,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 57,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.