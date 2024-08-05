United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance
USLM stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.
United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Lime & Minerals
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.