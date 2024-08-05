United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 36,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,487,728.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

