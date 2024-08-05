Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 270,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,018,531. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

