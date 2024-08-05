Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.85

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 26585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Valeo Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.