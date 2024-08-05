Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.46. 910,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

