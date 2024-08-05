Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 217,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 58,335 shares.The stock last traded at $96.86 and had previously closed at $99.69.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

