Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $0.38-0.48 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

