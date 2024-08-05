Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $263.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $263.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.77.

Shares of VRSK opened at $266.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average is $249.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

