Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 5.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.40 and last traded at $65.34. 5,959,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,748,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

