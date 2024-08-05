Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 1.6%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 563,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,799,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

