Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.90

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Victrex Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victrex
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.