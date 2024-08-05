Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.48. 322,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,079,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

