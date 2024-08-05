Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.66

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €13.66 ($15.01) and last traded at €13.62 ($14.97), with a volume of 81045 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.70 ($15.05).

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.57. The stock has a market cap of $926.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

