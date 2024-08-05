Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.66

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 5206850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.