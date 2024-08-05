Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $363.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $363.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Waters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.58.

NYSE WAT opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Waters by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Waters by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

