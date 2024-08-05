Wedbush Boosts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
