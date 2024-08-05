Wedbush Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $210.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.50.

BIIB stock traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,694. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.82. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

