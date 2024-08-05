Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $351.76.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.05. 10,847,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,577. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.93. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.