Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 509,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,477. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

