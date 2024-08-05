Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $92.00 at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 181,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

