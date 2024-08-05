Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

