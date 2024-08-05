Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Sells A$100,000.00 in Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ullmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($65.36), for a total value of A$100,000.00 ($65,359.48).

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Westpac Banking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous Interim dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

