Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Sells A$100,000.00 in Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ullmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($65.36), for a total value of A$100,000.00 ($65,359.48).
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
Westpac Banking Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous Interim dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.