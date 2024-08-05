Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,766,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,200. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

