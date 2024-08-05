World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $102.38 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00036267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,377,043 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

