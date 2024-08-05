WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$245.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$239.00 to C$245.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$214.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$174.39 and a 52 week high of C$230.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

