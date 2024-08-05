Yogaraj Jeyaprakasam Buys 538 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) insider Yogaraj Jeyaprakasam purchased 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $12,261.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,858.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deluxe Trading Down 5.5 %

DLX traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. 371,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $859.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

