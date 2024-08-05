Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of YUM opened at $135.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.07. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

