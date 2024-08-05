Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $28.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

