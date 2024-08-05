Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $32.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.