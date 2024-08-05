Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

ZION stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.06. 1,352,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,145. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,578 shares of company stock worth $3,498,965 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,136.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

