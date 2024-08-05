ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-301 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.23 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 13,463,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,043. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

