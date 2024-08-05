Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Down 22.7 %
Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.