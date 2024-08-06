1,254 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $158.72. 9,296,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

