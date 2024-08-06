1,481 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,303,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $75.07. 265,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,412. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

