16,209 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Bought by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 658,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 263,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,232. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Latham Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $110.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

