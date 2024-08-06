2,765 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 11,827,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

