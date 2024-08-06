2,779 Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USIG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 837,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

