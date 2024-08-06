293 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $270.04. 3,365,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,424. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.12 and its 200 day moving average is $272.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

