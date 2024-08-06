2,932 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,720,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cabot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after buying an additional 97,101 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT traded up $14.93 on Tuesday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 751,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

