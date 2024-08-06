2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,134,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,699,492 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $22.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

