2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,134,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,699,492 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $22.78.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
See Also
