5,118 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. 254,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. UBS Group increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

