Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,715. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

