Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

