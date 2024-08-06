Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.00

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.63), with a volume of 615043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £117.26 million, a PE ratio of -227.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.42.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

