Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) versus Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Head to Head Comparison

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.76% -44.42% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$54.42 million ($2.24) -15.26 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Longboard Pharmaceuticals. Longboard Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $57.13, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Longboard Pharmaceuticals beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. It also develops LP659, an S1P receptor modulator for the treatment of neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

