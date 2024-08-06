ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,696,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

