Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNM. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. 8,955,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,713. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

