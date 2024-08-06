Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $125.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Insider Activity

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

