ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 1,557,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,511. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

