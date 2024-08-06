Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

AAP opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

